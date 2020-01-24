Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project to recommence January 27

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 24, 2020) — Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Works, says the Craddock Road Rehabilitation Project will recommence on January 27, 2020, and is seeking the public’s patience and cooperation.

The Ministry of Communication and Works officially made the disclosure on January 24, 2020 while on a site visit to Lower Happy Hill Drive, another area in which road works would be conducted in Charlestown simultaneously.

“We continue to seek the cooperation of the general public in this area in Charlestown as well as in the Craddock Road area where we will be recommencing the road reconstruction from Big Rock to Pinney’s by TDC.

“In terms of the drainage work and the reconstruction of the road. The [Nevis] Water Department also would be installing additional pipelines continuing from where they left off last year, and so we are asking the traffic and the general public to bear with us and we seek your cooperation as we try to improve the road conditions in the area,” he said.