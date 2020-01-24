NIA updates information regarding applications for UVI Scholarships 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 24, 2020) – The following is an update of an announcement by the Ministry of Human Resources in Nevis entitled “NIA announces availability of UVI Scholarships 2020”. It was published on January 22, 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has received new information regarding the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) Scholarships 2020. Therefore, we wish to communicate the newly appointed individual who will be assisting interested persons with applying for acceptance to the University of the Virgin Islands.

University of the Virgin Islands Scholarships 2020

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as well as the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for UVI scholarships. Note that persons who may have graduated years ago are welcome to apply.

Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, March 30th, 2020 :

One (1) original and one (1) copy of your completed Application Form One (1) original and one (1) certified copy of Birth Certificate Originals and certified copies of high school and college Certificates of Qualification One (1) original and one (1) certified copy of University Acceptance Letter

Application Forms can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources located on the 2nd floor, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate. Should you have any other concerns/ questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or

ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5163/4

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resources Department

Government of Saint Kitts

Tel.: (869) 467-1323

For assistance when applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact the following individual:

Dr. Eustace Esdaille

Professor of Accounting

School of Business, The University of the Virgin Islands

Email: sknrecruits@uvi.edu

Contact No.: (869) 664-7166