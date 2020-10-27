NEVLEC announces power outage for customers on Charlestown 1 Feeder

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 27, 2020) — The following is an advisory from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a power outage scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Charlestown 1 Feeder from Prospect to Marion Avenue via Government Road, that there will be a power outage on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the upgrade and relocation of Four Seasons and Charlestown 1 High Voltage (HV) conductors along the Island Main Road, between Horsford’s and the roundabout by Delta Gas Station.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize to its customers for the short notice and any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.