NEVLEC gives update on status of power supply

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 27, 2020) –– The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) on October 27, 2020, regarding the status of the power supply.

NEVLEC is pleased to report that work undertaken to correct defects on Generator # 7 were successful and the unit was restored to full operations on Monday, October 26, 2020, which has alleviated some of the stress on the plant.

However, work is ongoing on the #6 Generator, which means that NEVLEC is not yet able to return to normalcy, and that load shedding will still be enforced as the need arises.

Please be advised that load shedding could mean that larger areas are isolated to maintain the stability of the Power Station and avoid an island-wide shut down.

An announcement will be made shortly and if necessary, a revised load shedding schedule will be posted to inform all customers of the times, dates and areas which may be affected.

The Management Team wishes to thank the staff at Generation for working tirelessly for two consecutive 16-hour shifts that enabled electricity to be restored in the first instance and throughout Sunday, October 25, 2020, in an effort to restore both units to full operations.

NEVLEC would like to remind the public that the main unit, #11, is still under maintenance and the completion date for the major overhaul is the first week in December.

Due to the unavailability of this unit, which is responsible for over 40 percent of the demand and the ongoing issues with units 6 and 7, load shedding will be temporarily suspended as NEVLEC attempts to manage the demand based on the availability of the power station.

As a result, larger areas may have to be isolated to prevent island-wide shut down.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to these interruptions and will continue to update the public regarding the status of the units and the availability of electricity to all our valued customers.