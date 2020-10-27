Final COVID-19 sensitization training for tourism industry employees October 29

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 27, 2020) – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the final COVID-19 sensitization training for all tourism industry employees.

The Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) and the Ministry of Health will be conducting its final COVID-19 sensitization sessions at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on Thursday October 29 at 3:30 p.m.

All hospitality employees, entertainers, tour guides, taxi operators and other hotel vendors who did not attend any of the previous sessions are asked to register in advance with the Nevis Tourism Authority by Wednesday October 28 at 4:00 p.m.

You may also register using the following link:

https://forms.gle/YW5hNB4XoDgvkifS6