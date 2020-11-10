NEVLEC announces scheduled power outages for November 11-12, weather permitting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding scheduled power outages from November 11-12, 2020, weather permitting.

Wednesday November 11, 2020 NEVLEC wishes to advise customers in the Butlers/Maddens area, in close proximity to Madden’s Pumping Station, that there will be an outage on from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the transfer of LV lines and complete general maintenance on poles and lines.

Thursday November 12, 2020 NEVLEC wishes to advise customers on the Gingerland Feeder, from Matte Bottom to White Hall, that there will be an outage from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the relocation and upgrade of High Voltage (HV) lines, between Butler’s Health Centre and St. James’ Primary School.NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the interruptions.