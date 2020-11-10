Flamboyant Nursing Home on Nevis receives donation from CCM Women’s Arm

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2020) — Senior citizens residing at the Flamboyant Nursing Home in Charlestown have been gifted with personal care supplies, a donation from the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) Women’s Arm.

Ms. Latoya Jones, President of the CCM Women’s Arm, presented the items during a handing over ceremony at the Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She said the gesture was just one of several donations slated for the group’s Week of Activities.

“Our seniors play an important role in nation building hence we owe them a debt of gratitude.

“As part of our Week of Activities the CCM Women’s Arm, even though we’re just a few month old, wishes to donate these essential supplies, well-need supplies, to the Flamboyant Nursing Home,” she said.

Ms. Jones stated that the group had reached out to officials at the Alexandra Hospital, indicating their desire to make a donation to the Flamboyant Nursing Home, and their offer to assist was graciously accepted.

“We are truly thankful to management and staff who would have allowed us to make this contribution today.

“We do look forward to building a strong relationship with the seniors, as well as continuing to support them in every way that we can,” she said.

The donated items included adult diapers, toilet paper, antibacterial handwashing liquid soaps, baby oil, wipes, Vaseline, Q-tips, toothpaste and other personal care items.

Registered Nurse Kella Didier, who is attached to the Flamboyant Nursing Home, accepted the supplies, indicating they would be beneficial to the residents at the facility.

“One behalf of the residents and staff of the Flamboyant Nursing Home I would like to thank you all for your donation.

“I assure you it will go to good use. As you said, they are essentials and the residents will make use of all these on a daily basis. We are very thankful for your donation and we feel very special that you would have kept us in your thoughts,” she said.