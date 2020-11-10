Gingerama Festival 2020 on Nevis cancelled due to COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 10, 2020) — The following is a statement by Hon. Eric Evelyn, Chairman of the Gingerama Committee, on the status of Gingerama 2020.

Fellow citizens and residents,

I greet you to make a brief statement on Gingerama 2020. I am aware that the speculation has been, and rightly so, that there will be no Gingerama Festival this year.

I am therefore here, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Gingerama Committee, to make it official that Gingerama 2020 which should have been hosted in early December has been cancelled.

It is no secret that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the rest of the world have been facing the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic since March of this year. As a result of this universal crisis, drastic changes have been made to activities and festivals region-wide and worldwide and here in Nevis it is no exception.

My committee has met, discussed the matter of Gingerama 2020 and have unanimously decided that in the best interest of the festival, its sponsors and patrons that the staging of the festival will be cancelled for 2020.

We are all aware of the protocols that have been in place in direct response to the pandemic since March, and it is incumbent on us to continue to respect and be guided by these protocols. It is therefore not prudent for us to attempt to initiate large gatherings at this time.

I take this opportunity, on behalf of the committee, to sincerely apologize to our sponsors, patrons, contestants, vendors, individuals and organizations who normally partner with us for any inconvenience this cancellation may cause.

We know that you will understand why this decision had to be made and we thank you for your understanding. It was done in the best interest of all of us as we continue to work with our health professionals to safeguard the health, well-being and safety of nationals and residents.

Thank you and may God continue to bless us all.