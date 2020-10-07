NEVLEC issues statement on power supply from October 11th to December 2nd

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2020) — The following is a statement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited’s (NEVLEC) Management Team regarding the status of the power supply from October 11 to December 02, 2020.

As part of NEVLEC’s ongoing commitment to providing reliable and sustainable service to our valued customers, maintenance work will begin on one of the major units at Prospect Power Station during the period October 11 to December 02, 2020.

NEVLEC’s Management is again asking for the public’s cooperation as this may result in the interruption to the island’s supply. In the event of such an occurrence, NEVLEC may require to shed load and a load shedding schedule will be circulated to inform all customers of the areas that will be affected.

Customers are also reminded that areas not on the load shedding schedule may be affected during generator maintenance, and will be notified if and when these interruptions become necessary.

The Management Team sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused to our valued customers, and again, thank you for your patience and support during this period.

It is our commitment to re-establish the reliability of the supply that you our valued customers richly deserve.