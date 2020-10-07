Ministry of Tourism on Nevis advises of virtual additional PAHO training October 7th and 8th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 07, 2020) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism on Nevis regarding virtual additional training by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for hotel workers, Destination Management Companies (DMCs) and wedding planners.

We have been advised that all employees who work in the Tourism Industry, who have previously attended the “Travel Approved” training or who have not attended but will be working when the border reopens, are required to attend the ZOOM training as organized by the Pan American Health Organization. Please see meeting information below or visit the ministry’s Facebook page at Ministry of Tourism Nevis.

The ZOOM sessions will be facilitated by Dr. Valeska Stempliuk, PAHO Advisor who is based in the Washington DC Office. The links to attend both sessions are provided below and can be shared with your employees via email.

Session 1:

Wednesday 7th October 2020 from 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Infection Prevention and Control COVID-19 for Hotel Managers and workers (1)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4337591451

Meeting ID: 433 759 1451

One tap mobile

+13462487799,,4337591451# US (Houston)

+16699006833,,4337591451# US (San Jose)

Dial by your location

+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Meeting ID: 433 759 1451

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kez5QEJPpo

Session 2:

Thursday 8th October 2020 from 9 a.m.-10 a.m.

Infection Prevention and Control COVID-19 for Hotel Managers and workers (2)

