NEVLEC releases disconnection schedule for April

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 14, 2021) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) wishes to inform the general public that the disconnection schedule for the month of April 2021, is as follows:

In the St. Paul’s area: week of April 12. In the St. John’s and St. Georges area: week of April 19th. In the St. James’ and St. Thomas’ area: week of April 26.

Customers are asked to settle all arrears in full on or before the dates specified to avoid disconnection of service.

Please take note that a $100.000 reconnection fee will be charged. Reconnection of service will be done within 24 hours of payment.