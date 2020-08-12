NEVLEC schedules power outages for customers on Charlestown 1 and Gingerland Feeders August 13

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2020) — The Nevis Electricity Company Limited wishes to advise customers of power outages scheduled for August 13, 2020.

There will be an outage on the Charlestown 1 Feeder, which will affect Customers from St. Paul’s Anglican Church to TDC, in Pinney’s from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the planting of a pole and the transferring of High Voltage lines on the Old Hospital Road, in the area of the Pentecostal Church.

There will also be an outage on the Gingerland Feeder, which will affect customers in Bailey’s Yard from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This is to complete pole maintenance in Bailey’s Yard.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience caused due to this interruption.