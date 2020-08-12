Nevis Min. of Tourism to hold annual Taxi and Tour Guide Training Seminar

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2020) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Tourism regarding the 2020 Taxi and Tour Guide Training Seminar.

The Ministry of Tourism, in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is now accepting registrations for the 2020 Taxi Training Seminar for all individuals interested in becoming taxi drivers and tour guides on the island of Nevis.

This course is mandatory for all new taxi operators and tour guides.

This course will run as follows:

Date: Monday, August 17 to Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. nightly

Venue: Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC)

You must register in advance to attend.

Registration forms are now available from the Ministry of Tourism at the 1st floor, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate and the Nevis Tourism Authority at the A.L. Evelyn Building, Main Street, Charlestown between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The deadline for registration is 12 noon on Friday, August 14, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Ministry of Tourism

Tel: 469-5521ext. 6444 or direct line 469-0051

E-mail: mintour@niagov.com