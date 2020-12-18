NHLDC to distribute more affordable houses in 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2020) — The Nevis Housing and Lands Development Corporation (NHLDC) plans to distribute more affordable homes to suitable applicants in 2021, in its attempt to meet the growing housing demand on Nevis.

Hon. Mark. Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), made the disclosure while delivering the 2021 Budget Address at Hamilton House during a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly.

“The goal of the housing corporation for the new fiscal year is to promote, build and distribute to suitable applicants no less than 40 affordable homes…with all the amenities. These houses will be a mixture of four, three and two- bedroom homes built on approximately 5000 to 8000 square feet of land.

“These 40 homes are expected to be allocated as follows: Maddens Cedar View – 4 houses, Spring Hill (University Heights) – 7 houses, the new development at Hamilton – 14 houses, and a proposed development at Rices Village, Gingerland comprising of 12 houses. Included in this number are requests for three houses to be built on private property,” he said.

The Minister of Finance stated that despite the challenges posed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nevis this year the NHLDC continued to construct affordable homes.

“The housing cooperation was able to undertake construction work on a total of 20 houses at a total cost of $4.88 million.

“These houses were constructed in Maddens, Cedar View Housing Development (Phase 2), Colquhoun, Bath Plains, Nisbett Estate, Spring Hill (University Heights and Stoney Grove. This therefore brings the total number of houses constructed by the NHLDC for the period 2013-2020 to 189 houses at a total cost $42.7 million,” he said.