NIA announces 2021 scholarship for study opportunity in Serbia

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a scholarship for a study opportunity in Serbia in 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is delighted to announce the Republic of Serbia Scholarship 2021. This scholarship is made available to two nationals of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishing to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in Serbia.

Kindly note that applicants must be under the age of:

Twenty-one (21) for Bachelor’s degree level;

Twenty-five (25) for the Master’s degree level; and

Thirty-five (35) for the Doctoral degree level.

The benefits of the scholarship include, but are not limited to:

Serbian language preparatory courses;

Accommodation and food in student centres;

Resident visa;

Monthly scholarship monetary award; and

Health Insurance

Further, applicants must specify their preferred faculty and an alternative faculty, on the application form.

The deadline for applications to be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources is Friday, January 22, 2021. The deadline on the scholarship guidelines is January 31; this date is for applications to be received by the Embassy, not Human Resources. Therefore, all applications received after January 22 will be refused.

For further details on the terms and conditions of the scholarship award, the participating faculties, to access the application form and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com / ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4