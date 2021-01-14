NIA announces study opportunity in Turkey

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 14, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an opportunity for study in Turkey.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to share information regarding the 2021 Turkey Scholarship. This scholarship programme is available to individuals interested in pursuing studies at the Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral levels.

Kindly note that applicants must be under the age of:

Twenty-one (21) for Bachelor’s degree level

Thirty (30) for the Master’s degree level, and

Thirty-five (35) for the Doctoral degree level.

The scholarship covers:

Turkish language course for one year

University and programme placement

Accommodation

Tuition fee

Monthly stipend

One-way flight ticket, and

Health insurance

The application period is from January to February 20, 2021 .

For more information on this scholarship offer, application procedures, evaluation and selection process, and more, please visit https://turkiyeburslari.gov.tr/en/duyuru/turkiye-scholarships-2021-applications