NIA announces additional OAS Scholarships 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of additional Organization of American States (OAS) scholarships for 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform of the following scholarship opportunities offered by the Organization of American States (OAS) in collaboration with several partner institutions.

All programs will be offered in English:

Bachelor’s Degree (OAS-WKU)

o Western Kentucky University

o University Application Deadline: June 1, 2021

o Scholarship Application Deadline: June 15, 2021

o Human Resources Deadline: May 14, 2021

o Study Modality: Onsite (Italy) and Online

Master Polis Maker (OAS-CISE POLIMI)

o The Construction Innovation and Sustainable Engineering Consortium at Politecnico di Milan

o University and scholarship application deadline: May 31, 2021

o Human Resources deadline: May 14, 2021

o Study Modality: onsite (Italy) and online

Master of Science in Public Health Nutrition (OAS-UTECH)

o University of Technology, Jamaica

o University application deadline: June 15, 2021

o Scholarship application deadline: June 30, 2021

o Human Resources deadline: May 28, 2021

o Study Modality: online (Jamaica)

LL.M in International Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (OAS-AUWCL)

o American University Washington College of Law

o University and scholarship application deadline: August 1, 2021

o Human Resources Deadline: July 16, 2021

o Study Modality: Online, Hybrid or Onsite (United States)

For information on application and scholarship process, course duration, eligibility, scholarship selection criteria and process, and more, please visit www.oas.org/scholarships.

Should you have any questions or concerns, please email scholarships@oas.org.

Kindly note that application documents must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before the specified deadlines for onward processing.