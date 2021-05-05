NIA announces OAS Scholarships 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of Organization of American States (OAS) scholarships 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration wishes to inform that the Organization of American States (OAS) have declared the call for 2021 scholarship applications for undergraduate, graduate academic studies, and graduate research.

Please be guided by the following stipulations:

Applicants for undergraduate studies should already be enrolled in a programme and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years;

Applicants for graduate studies should have already completed one (1) year or have an acceptance letter from the university where he or she plans to study.

Scholarship Benefits:

OAS Scholarships have a monetary cap of US$10,000 per academic year. Funds may cover the following benefits and are assigned on a case-by-case basis:

Tuition and mandatory fees;

Health insurance;

Monthly complementary subsistence allowance;

Roundtrip air ticket; and

Books/study materials

Undergraduate scholarship applicants can apply online via:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1108&Type=1&Lang=eng

Graduate scholarship applicants can apply online via:

https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1107&Type=1&Lang=eng

For scholarship requirements, selection process, evaluation criteria, eligibility requirements and more please visit the following links: