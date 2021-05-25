NIA announces Chile Scholarship 2021 for study in Fundamentals of Telemedicine, Telehealth and Clinical Applications

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration for online Chile Scholarship 2021 for course of study in Fundamentals of Telemedicine, Telehealth and Clinical Applications.

The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform of the Embassy of the Republic of Chile’s II International Course “Fundamentals of Telemedicine, Telehealth and Clinical Applications”.

The course will be conducted in Spanish and will be offered online for the period August 02 – September 30, 2021. Its main objective is to strengthen knowledge in the state of the art of Telemedicine, the conceptual aspects and the theoretical foundations. The course also aims at providing a vision of the main good practices and models that exist at the international level as success stories, providing tools for the implementation of a telemedicine and telehealth provision or service.

Completed applications accompanied by required documents must be submitted on or before Monday, June 21, 2021 .

For more information on relative course information, dates and application procedures, interested persons must contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources Ministry of Human Resources

shanola.murreygill@niagov.com ronice.williams@niagov.com

469-5521 ext. 5163 469-5521 ext. 5163