NIA announces online Chile Scholarship 2021 for study in ergonomics

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding an opportunity for online Chile Scholarship 2021 for study in ergonomics.

The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform of the II International Course “Ergonomics: Human well-being in the new normal and its impact on Productivity”. The University of Concepción will execute this course with the support of the Chilean Agency for the International Cooperation and Development (AGCID).

The main objective of this course is to provide participants with ergonomics knowledge to facilitate the understanding of the capacities, needs and limitations with which workers in different companies have to face under the conditions triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This course will be offered online and conducted in Spanish. It is scheduled to run from August 30 – October 08, 2021.

For more information on application procedures, interested persons must contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources Ministry of Human Resources

shanola.murreygill@niagov.com ronice.williams@niagov.com

469-5521 ext. 5163 469-5521 ext. 5163

The application form and the other required documents must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources on or before Friday, July 09, 2021, for further processing.