NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of Taiwan ICDF online Vocational Training 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) will be hosting online vocational training programmes. These programmes target women empowerment and entrepreneurship and are scheduled to be held from June to December 2021.

The programmes and their duration are:

Operations Management of Beauty and Body Care: June 08 – August 12, 2021. Beauty Entrepreneurship: June 18 – September 17, 2021. Business Strategy and Innovation: June 23 – August 11, 2021. Microtrade Purchases and Sales Skills: July 06 – August 17, 2021. Food and Beverage Entrepreneurship and Franchise Partnership: August 06 – October 1, 2021. Application and Innovation of Digital Skills: August 18 – September 08, 2021. Sustainability of Small Hospitality Businesses: September 07 – October 26, 2021.