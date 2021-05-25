NIA announces Brazil Scholarship 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the availability of Brazil Scholarship 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Federal University for Latin American Integration (UNILA) is offering courses for the 2021 Academic Year to qualified and interested persons from Latin America and the Caribbean.

UNILA is a public university linked to the Brazilian Ministry of Education, with the mission to qualify human resources which may later contribute to strengthening the cultural, scientific, and educational ties and the development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

It is important to note that candidates must be fluent in or have good knowledge of Portuguese and Spanish as the classes will only be taught in those languages.

Information concerning registration and other necessary guidelines for application can be obtained via the link below.

The registration process must be completed at https://documentos.unila.edu.br/tags/psi-2021-ingresso-discente on or before June 3, 2021.