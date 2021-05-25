Premier Mark Brantley signs an historic 3-year movie deal for Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 25, 2021) – – Premier Hon. Mark Brantley has signed a groundbreaking three-year multi-picture production deal with MSR Media that will see more than a dozen movies being filmed on Nevis over the next 36 months.

The Premier announced on Monday, May 24, “Today I am happy to report some exceptionally good news for Nevis. We are making significant strides to diversify the Nevisian economy and in so doing are creating real momentum for investment across the entire Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. I say thanks to MSR Media and to my Cabinet colleagues in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) who have supported this wholeheartedly from the start.”

This new arrangement is an extension of a two-picture deal struck between the NIA and MSR Media, a UK-based film and television production company, in January 2021.

MSR Media successfully completed the two films by the end of April; first the romantic comedy “One Year Off” starring Chad Michael Collins and Nathalie Cox, followed by the thriller “Assailant” starring Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins and Casper Van Dien. The two films were shot at various locations around Nevis including Chrishi Beach, Golden Rock Inn, Pinney’s Beach strip, and the historic Sugar Mill Ruins at New Castle.

The production deal signed by the NIA launched the film industry in St. Kitts and Nevis and has given a much-needed boost to the economy during the financial fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Brantley, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Investment in the Nevis Island Administration said, “This new multi-year multi-film deal is truly good news for Nevis. My Government’s vision for a film industry, born out of a need to diversify our economy from its heavy dependence on tourism, is bearing spectacular fruit due to this partnership with MSR Media.

“The benefits to the local economy in terms of jobs, critical skills transfer and global recognition of Nevis are obvious. My Government is committed to this relationship with MSR and to developing this film industry for the benefit of the people of our beloved country.”

The venture has so far created 80 full-time jobs for locals, including 40 crew members. MSR Media is also providing continued acting training and education to the local community with the launch of an Acting Academy to boost the island’s production infrastructure. Seven nationals and residents have already scored speaking roles in “Assailant” and dozens have played supporting roles in both movies.

MSR Media producer Philippe Martinez is also excited about solidifying the excellent relationship with the Nevis Government.

“We are absolutely thrilled to extend this partnership with the Nevis Island Administration and support the economic growth of this beautiful, authentic and vibrant island.

“It is particularly exciting to be on the ground floor of the emerging film industry, and provide resources to build strong local crews and acting talent. We have been thoroughly impressed with the progress and skills we have seen so far and we only see opportunities for the local community growing as we shoot more titles. The welcoming support from Premier Mark Brantley and his team is truly inspiring. Coupled with this stunning and tropical island setting, it all can’t be beat,” he said.

Martinez announced that principal photography on the third film to be shot on the island, the romantic comedy “Two Weeks in Paradise”, will begin early in June.