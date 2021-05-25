Urgent Public Notice: Ministry of Education-Nevis (May 24, 2021)

The Nevis Island Administration, on the advice of the COVID-19 Task Force, has taken a decision to close all schools on Nevis with immediate effect.

In light of the recent news of students being infected with COVID on St Kitts and usual contacts between students and teachers on both islands, this is a precautionary measure here on Nevis to protect our children and teachers and auxiliary staff and prevent any possible spread in the school setting on Nevis.

Schools will be closed for the next 2 weeks. During that time teachers will be expected to work from home using available online platforms to ensure that students continue to receive necessary instructions and guidance.