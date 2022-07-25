NIA announces Cuban Scholarships Offers 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 25, 2022) – The following is a notice from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the Cuban Scholarship Offer 2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration has now received the call for Cuban Scholarships for the 2023 academic year. We, therefore, invite interested persons to apply as soon as possible as the deadline for applications to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources is Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

A total of nine (9) scholarships are being offered to St. Kitts and Nevis. The offers are listed below:

Five (5) offers for Medicine;

One (1) offer for Nursing/Health Technology;

Two (2) offers for specialisation in Medicine; and

One (1) for a non-medical discipline (options attached)

Kindly take note of the following:

Individuals applying for specialization in Medicine must have graduated from Cuba with a medical degree.

have graduated from Cuba with a medical degree. Successful candidates will be expected to travel to Cuba to commence their studies in February 2023.

Applicants must be under 25 years of age, be a high school or college graduate, and must come from a low income family, who cannot afford to pay for studies.

Kindly refer to the attachments for detailed information on Application Procedures, Scholarship Requirements and Benefits, Selection Process and more.

Should you have any other concerns/questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469-5521 ext. 5166/3/4

Ms Jamilah Adams

Human Resource and Management Department

Government of Saint Kitts

(869) 467-1323