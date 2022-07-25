NIA to commemorate 52nd anniversary of MV Christena Disaster

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 25, 2022) – The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the commemoration of the MV Christena Disaster, which occurred on August 01, 1970.

The Premier’s Ministry cordially invites the general public to a memorial service to commemorate the fifty-second (52nd) anniversary of the MV Christena Disaster.

The service will be held at the grounds of the Hamilton Museum, Samuel Hunkins Drive, Charlestown, on Monday, August, 01, 2022, at 4 p.m.

All are kindly asked to be seated by 3:40 p.m.

A special invitation is extended to survivors and surviving relatives to attend and to lay wreaths.