NIA announces offer of 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 10, 2022)- – The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the offer of 2023/2024 Chevening Scholarships in the United Kingdom (UK).

The Ministry of Human Resources wishes to inform you of the United Kingdom’s Chevening Scholarship scheme. The Chevening Scholarship scheme provides individuals with the opportunity to pursue a one-year fully funded Master’s programme at a UK university during the 2023-2024 academic year, and comes with the following added benefits:

Fully funded tuition fees to your chosen university; Living expenses for the duration of your studies; Return flight to the UK; Access to exclusive events across the UK; and Joining an international Chevening network.

The application process began on Tuesday, August 2nd and will close on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022.

To access additional information and apply interested persons must visit www.chevening.org.