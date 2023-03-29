NIA announces public half-holiday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 29, 2023) — The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the declaration of a public half-holiday.

The Deputy Governor-General of Nevis, Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, O.B.E., M.H. acting on the advice of the Cabinet of the Nevis Island Administration, has declared Wednesday 5th April, 2023 to be a public half-holiday on the island of Nevis from 12:00 noon. This is on the occasion of the 2023 Bank of Nevis International/Gulf Insurance Inter-Primary Schools Championship sports meet.