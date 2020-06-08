NIA announces scholarship opportunity in Japan
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 08, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in relation to Japanese Postgraduate Scholarships 2020.
The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform that the Government of Japan is offering Postgraduate/ Research Scholarships. This Scholarship Programme is available to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japanese universities.
Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan, and will receive round-trip airfare, exemption from school fees and a monthly allowance.
To access additional scholarship information and application procedures, interested persons are advised to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at
https://www.tt.embjapan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html or contact the individuals listed below:
Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill
Ms Ronice Williams
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Tel. No.: 469-5521 Exts. 5163/4
Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com
Please be further advised that applicants must print and submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources by September 14, 2020, for further processing.