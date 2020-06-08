NIA announces scholarship opportunity in Japan

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 08, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in relation to Japanese Postgraduate Scholarships 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to inform that the Government of Japan is offering Postgraduate/ Research Scholarships. This Scholarship Programme is available to individuals who are desirous of pursuing studies at Japanese universities.

Suitable applicants will be required to sit an examination and attend an interview, both of which will be held at the Embassy of Japan in Trinidad. Successful applicants will be selected after careful consideration by the relevant authorities in Japan, and will receive round-trip airfare, exemption from school fees and a monthly allowance.

To access additional scholarship information and application procedures, interested persons are advised to visit the Embassy of Japan’s website at

https://www.tt.embjapan.go.jp/itpr_en/MextScholarship.html or contact the individuals listed below:

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Exts. 5163/4

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com

ronice.williams@niagov.com