NIA announces postgraduate study opportunity in Estonia

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 08, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in relation to Estonian Postgraduate Scholarships 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to share information regarding the Postgraduate Certificate Program in International Relations and European Integration. This program is scheduled to take place from October 2020 to June 2021 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The scholarship provides the following benefits:

Tuition fee;

Monthly allowance;

Accommodation;

Health insurance; and

Visa cost.

For additional information on application procedures, eligibility and more; please visit the website http://edk.edu.ee/admission/admission-requirements/ and/or contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill/ Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com / ronice.williams@niagov.com

Interested persons should apply online and submit a copy of their application to the Ministry of Human Resources by July 10, 2020 , for further processing.