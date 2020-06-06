Three NIA ministers to form part of new Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 06, 2020) — Three Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration will form part of the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, and Senior Minister Hon. Eric Evelyn, of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) contested the Federation’s June 5th General Elections on a Team Unity ticket and were victorious.

Mr. Brantley won over the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) Dr. Kelvin Daly in the Constituency of Nevis 9. Mr. Evelyn won over Nevis Reformation Party candidate Mr. Bjorn Hanley in the Constituency of Nevis 10. Mr. Jeffers won over Nevis Reformation Party candidate Mr. Patrice Nisbett who had held that seat for the past 20 years.

According to the preliminary results announced by Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, Mr. Brantley won with a total of 1,689 votes, 534 votes more than Dr. Daly who got 1,155 votes.

Mr. Evelyn won with a total of 710 votes, 543 more than Mr. Hanley who got 167 votes.

Mr. Jeffers won with a total of 1,107 votes, 197 votes more than Mr. Nisbett who got 910 votes.

Meantime, in response to the victory, Mr. Brantley described the win in a Facebook post as an historic one.

“CCM has done something unprecedented in the history of Nevis. We have won all three Federal seats in Nevis taking constituency number 11 after 20 long years. We have also increased our margins in each and every constituency including winning Number 9 for the very first time by winning both St. Paul’s and St John’s by a whopping overall margin of 534 votes,” he said.

The Premier also used the opportunity to express his gratitude.

“I wish to express my deep humility at the tremendous confidence that the people of Nevis have placed in our CCM Party. To whom much is given much is expected and we must now represent all of the people of Nevis with integrity.

Nevis I love you. Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!” he said.