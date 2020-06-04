SKN Supervisor of Elections announces polling stations in 11 electoral constituencies for June 5th General Elections

Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis (file photo)
Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis (file photo)

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2020) — The following is a statement from Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, regarding the polling stations assigned in 11 electoral constituencies for the general elections slated for June 05, 2020.

 

Fellow citizens and residents,

These are the Polling Stations assigned to the various constituencies:-

 

 

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1) to serve in the National Assembly.

 

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency  of St. Christopher (1), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          Parish Centre (East Independence Street)                  527

2A       Basseterre Police Station                                            392 (A -F)

2B       Basseterre Police Station                                            415 (G-M)

2C       Warner Park Pavilion                                                  380 (N-Y)

3A       Tucker Clarke School                                                  517 A-W

3B       Kim Collins Stadium                                                   431 A-G

3C       Kim Collins Stadium                                                   393 H-O

3D       Kim Collins Stadium                                                   381 P-Z

3E        Kim Collins Stadium                                                  368 A-K

3F        Kim Collins Stadium                                                  372 L-Z

4A       Public Works Dept.                                                     383 A-F

4B       Public Works Dept.                                                     481 G-O

4C       Public Works Dept.                                                     385 P-W

5          Police Training School                                                324

6          Hope Chapel                                                              253

TOTAL                                                                                  6,002

 

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:     HANLEY, GEOFFREY DR

LIBURD, IAN PATCHES

 

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Police Training School of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

 

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

Jermaine Lake

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1)

 

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (2) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher  (2), that is to say,

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1A       Anglican Church Hall                                                 307 (A-I)

1B       Anglican Church Hall                                                 333 (J-Y)

2A       SKELEC Building                                                         385 (A-I)

2B       SKELEC Building                                                         390 (J-Z)

3A       Wesleyan Holiness Church                                         536 (A-D

3B       Wesleyan Holiness Church                                         471 (E-I)

3C       Wesleyan Holiness Church                                         601 (J-P)

3D       Wesleyan Holiness Church                                        502 (Q-Z))

4A       St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Malone Ave              456 (A-J)

4B       St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Malone Ave              436 (K-Y)

5A       CFBC                                                                          286 (A-L)

5B       CFBC                                                                          307 (K-Y)

6          Former CPU Building, Greenlands                            408

TOTAL                                                                                 5,418

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:                 LIBURD, MARCELLA

POWELL, JONEL

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Anglican Church Hall (Old Girls School) of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June, 2020

 

Sharon Hanley

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (2)

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (3) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (3), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          St. Johnstons Community Centre                             543

2          Antioch Baptist Church Hall, Infirmary Road            271

3          Methodist School Room, Cardin Avenue                 379

4A       Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue            449 (A-I)

4B       Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue            482 (J-Y)

5A       Antioch Baptist Church,                                            365 (A-G)

5B       Antioch Baptist Church                                             407 (H-N)

5C       Antioch Baptist Church                                             380 (O-Z)

6A       Bronte Welsh Primary School                                   399 (A-J)

6B       Bronte Welsh Primary School                                    403 (K-Y)

 

TOTAL                                                                                  4,078

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:                 MAYNARD, KONRIS G

NISBETT BYRON, AKILAH

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the St. Johnstons Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

 

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

Melvon Bassue

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (3)

 

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (4) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (4), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1A       Challengers Community Centre                                  301 (A-L)

1B       Challengers Community Centre                                  279 (M-W)

2A       Methodist School Room, Old Road                           391 (A-J)

2B       Methodist Church, Old Road                                     328 (K-W)

3A       Tyrell Williams Primary School                                  366 (A-J)

3B       Tyrell Williams Primary School                                  394 (K-W)

4A       Gospel Hall, Middle Island                                        298 (A-H)

4B       Gospel Hall, Middle Island                                        290 (I-Z)

5A       Half Way Tree Methodist Church                              369 (A-J)

5B       Half Way Tree Methodist Church                              384 (L-Z)

TOTAL                                                                                  3,400

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:                 GRANT, LINDSAY

THOMAS, JASON

WRENSFORD, STEVE

 

The number of votes given to the three (3) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Verchilds High School of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

Meguel Thomas

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher  (4)

 

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (5) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher  (5), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1A       Club House, New Sandy Point Recreation Ground     401 (A-G)

1B       New Sandy Point Recreation Ground                           378 (H-Q)

1C       New Sandy Point Recreation Ground                          401 (R-Z)

2          Sandy Point Preschool                                                373

3A       Apostolic Faith Church, Back Way and

Station Street                                                              279 (A-I)

3B       Apostolic House of Glory, Reconciliation

Ministries, Millard and Station Street                         296 (J-Z)

4          Immanuel Methodist School Room                           357

5A       Nazareth Gospel Hall                                                  204 (A-W)

5B       Sandy Point Community Centre                                 174 (A-W)

6          Wesleyan Holiness Church                                         261

TOTAL                                                                                      3,124

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:                 DOUGLAS, KENNETH

RICHARDS, SHAWN

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Sandy Point Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

VINCENT HODGE

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (5)

 

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (6) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (6), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1A       Newton Ground Primary School                                325 (A-J)

1B       Newton Ground Primary School                                278 (L-Z)

2          St. Pauls Community Centre                                      459

3A       St. Pauls Primary School                                             348 (A-F)

3B       St. Pauls Primary School                                             300 (G-W)

4          Dieppe Bay Primary School                                        389

5          Parsons Community Centre                                        296

6          Saddlers Primary School                                             471

7          Saddlers Primary School                                             339

 

TOTAL                                                                                   3,205

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:    DOUGLAS, DR. DENZIL L

WILLIAMS, KEVIN

 

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of March 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Dieppe Bay Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

EDWIN WARNER

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (6)

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (7) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (7), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          Tabernacle Community Centre                                   520

2          Edgar T. Morris Primary School                                 497

3          Estridge Primary School                                             342

4          Covenant Outreach Ministry Church, Phillips            377

5          Joshua O. Williams Primary School                            537

6          Molineaux Health Centre                                            445

7          Mt. Carmel Community Centre                                  307

8A       Violet Petty Primary School                                       387 (A-M)

8B       Violet Petty Primary School                                       310 (N-Y)

 

TOTAL                                                                                   3,722

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates:     HARRIS, TIMOTHY DR

NATTA-NELSON, LEON

 

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Tabernacle Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

PATRICK WELCOME

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher  (7)

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

  1. CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (8) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (8), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1A       Cayon Daycare Centre                                                355 (A- J)

1B       Cayon Daycare Centre                                                350 (K-Y)

2A       Cayon Church of God                                                            462 (A-H)

2B       Anglican Church Hall (Vapel Burt Hall)                    454 (I-Y)

3A       Cayon Primary School                                                444 (A-J)

3B       Cayon Primary School                                                384 (K-Z)

4A       St. Peters Community Centre                                     307 (A-H)

4B       St. Peters Community Centre                                     288 (I-W)

4C       St. Peters Anglican Church Hall                                 456 (A-Y)

4D       Conaree Community Centre                                       359 (A-G)

4E        Conaree Community Centre                                       381 (H-M)

4F        Conaree Preschool                                                      373 (N-Z)

5A       St. Peters Primary School                                           414 (A-C)

5B       St. Peters Primary School                                           326 (D-G)

5C       St. Peters Primary School                                           402 (H-L)

5D       St. Peters Primary School                                           373 (M-Q)

5E        St. Peters Primary School                                           403 (R-Y)

6          Keys Community Centre                                            417

TOTAL                                                                                   6,948

 

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

 

Candidates:     DREW, TERRANCE M DR

HAMILTON, EUGENE

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the St Peters Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

PHILIP BROWNE

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (8)

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (9) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (9), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          Church of God of Prophecy, Cox                              466

2A       Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School                         338 (A- K)

2B       St. Johns Primary School Annex                                327 (L-W)

3A       Ivor Walters Primary School                                       391 (A-D)

3B       Ivor Walters Primary School                                       321 (E-L)

3C       Ivor Walters Primary School                                       352 (M-R)

3D       Cecily Brown Integrated School                                295 (S-Z)

4A       Education Building, Marion Heights                          282 (A-G)

4B       Education Building Marion Heights                           292 (H-M)

4C       United Pentecostal Church, Marion Heights              456 (N-X)

5A       Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath                  394 (A-J)

5B       Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath                  407 (K-W)

6A       Methodist Conference Centre                                    374 (A-L)

6B       Methodist Conference Centre                                    344 (M-Z)

7          Magistrate Court                                                        423

8A       Charlestown Primary School                                       433 (A-K)

8B       Charlestown Primary School                                      463 (L-Y)

9          Court House

 TOTAL                                                                                 6,497                                                                                        

 

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

 

Candidates      BRANTLEY, MARK A. G.

DALY, KELVIN DR

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Red Cross Building of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

KEVIN BARRETT

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (9)

 

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (10) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (10), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          New River Methodist Church                                    194

2          Gingerland Preschool                                                 226

3          Hanley’s Road Community Centre                            327

4          Hanley’s Road Community Centre                            142

5          Hardtimes Building                                                    543

6          Gingerland High School                                             342

 

TOTAL                                                                                  1,774

 

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

 

Candidates                  EVELYN, ERIC

HANLEY, BJORN

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence, Market Shop of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

 

ROHAN CLAXTON

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (10)

 

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

 

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

 

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (11) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established  in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (11), that is to say,

 

Address of polling station                                          Voters allotted thereto

1          Nevis Performing Arts Centre (Pinneys)                     303

2A       Jessups Community Centre                                         332 (A-K)

2B       Jessups Community Centre                                         342 (L-Z)

3          Cotton Ground Community Centre                            587

4A       VOJN Primary School                                                 347 (A-K)

4B       VOJN Primary School                                                 383 (L-W)

5          Trinity Methodist Church Hall                                    453

6          Franklyn Browne Community Centre,

Combermere                                                                387

7A       Baptist Church, Bricklin                                             460 (A-Y)

7B       Butlers Community Centre                                       411 (A-Y)

 

TOTAL                                                                                   4,005

 

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

 

Candidates:     JEFFERS, ALEXIS

NISBETT, PATRICE

 

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Cotton Ground Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

 

ERMILETA ELLIOTT

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (11)

