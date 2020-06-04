SKN Supervisor of Elections announces polling stations in 11 electoral constituencies for June 5th General Elections

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2020) — The following is a statement from Mr. Elvin Bailey, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, regarding the polling stations assigned in 11 electoral constituencies for the general elections slated for June 05, 2020.

Fellow citizens and residents,

These are the Polling Stations assigned to the various constituencies:-

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 Parish Centre (East Independence Street) 527

2A Basseterre Police Station 392 (A -F)

2B Basseterre Police Station 415 (G-M)

2C Warner Park Pavilion 380 (N-Y)

3A Tucker Clarke School 517 A-W

3B Kim Collins Stadium 431 A-G

3C Kim Collins Stadium 393 H-O

3D Kim Collins Stadium 381 P-Z

3E Kim Collins Stadium 368 A-K

3F Kim Collins Stadium 372 L-Z

4A Public Works Dept. 383 A-F

4B Public Works Dept. 481 G-O

4C Public Works Dept. 385 P-W

5 Police Training School 324

6 Hope Chapel 253

TOTAL 6,002

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: HANLEY, GEOFFREY DR

LIBURD, IAN PATCHES

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Police Training School of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

Jermaine Lake

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (1)

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (2) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (2), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1A Anglican Church Hall 307 (A-I)

1B Anglican Church Hall 333 (J-Y)

2A SKELEC Building 385 (A-I)

2B SKELEC Building 390 (J-Z)

3A Wesleyan Holiness Church 536 (A-D

3B Wesleyan Holiness Church 471 (E-I)

3C Wesleyan Holiness Church 601 (J-P)

3D Wesleyan Holiness Church 502 (Q-Z))

4A St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Malone Ave 456 (A-J)

4B St. Barnabas Anglican Church, Malone Ave 436 (K-Y)

5A CFBC 286 (A-L)

5B CFBC 307 (K-Y)

6 Former CPU Building, Greenlands 408

TOTAL 5,418

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: LIBURD, MARCELLA

POWELL, JONEL

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Anglican Church Hall (Old Girls School) of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June, 2020

Sharon Hanley

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (2)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (3) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (3), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 St. Johnstons Community Centre 543

2 Antioch Baptist Church Hall, Infirmary Road 271

3 Methodist School Room, Cardin Avenue 379

4A Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue 449 (A-I)

4B Apostolic Faith Church, St Johnston Avenue 482 (J-Y)

5A Antioch Baptist Church, 365 (A-G)

5B Antioch Baptist Church 407 (H-N)

5C Antioch Baptist Church 380 (O-Z)

6A Bronte Welsh Primary School 399 (A-J)

6B Bronte Welsh Primary School 403 (K-Y)

TOTAL 4,078

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: MAYNARD, KONRIS G

NISBETT BYRON, AKILAH

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the St. Johnstons Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

Melvon Bassue

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (3)

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (4) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (4), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1A Challengers Community Centre 301 (A-L)

1B Challengers Community Centre 279 (M-W)

2A Methodist School Room, Old Road 391 (A-J)

2B Methodist Church, Old Road 328 (K-W)

3A Tyrell Williams Primary School 366 (A-J)

3B Tyrell Williams Primary School 394 (K-W)

4A Gospel Hall, Middle Island 298 (A-H)

4B Gospel Hall, Middle Island 290 (I-Z)

5A Half Way Tree Methodist Church 369 (A-J)

5B Half Way Tree Methodist Church 384 (L-Z)

TOTAL 3,400

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: GRANT, LINDSAY

THOMAS, JASON

WRENSFORD, STEVE

The number of votes given to the three (3) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Verchilds High School of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

Meguel Thomas

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (4)

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (5) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (5), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1A Club House, New Sandy Point Recreation Ground 401 (A-G)

1B New Sandy Point Recreation Ground 378 (H-Q)

1C New Sandy Point Recreation Ground 401 (R-Z)

2 Sandy Point Preschool 373

3A Apostolic Faith Church, Back Way and

Station Street 279 (A-I)

3B Apostolic House of Glory, Reconciliation

Ministries, Millard and Station Street 296 (J-Z)

4 Immanuel Methodist School Room 357

5A Nazareth Gospel Hall 204 (A-W)

5B Sandy Point Community Centre 174 (A-W)

6 Wesleyan Holiness Church 261

TOTAL 3,124

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: DOUGLAS, KENNETH

RICHARDS, SHAWN

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Sandy Point Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

VINCENT HODGE

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (5)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (6) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (6), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1A Newton Ground Primary School 325 (A-J)

1B Newton Ground Primary School 278 (L-Z)

2 St. Pauls Community Centre 459

3A St. Pauls Primary School 348 (A-F)

3B St. Pauls Primary School 300 (G-W)

4 Dieppe Bay Primary School 389

5 Parsons Community Centre 296

6 Saddlers Primary School 471

7 Saddlers Primary School 339

TOTAL 3,205

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: DOUGLAS, DR. DENZIL L

WILLIAMS, KEVIN

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of March 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Dieppe Bay Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

EDWIN WARNER

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (6)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (7) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (7), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 Tabernacle Community Centre 520

2 Edgar T. Morris Primary School 497

3 Estridge Primary School 342

4 Covenant Outreach Ministry Church, Phillips 377

5 Joshua O. Williams Primary School 537

6 Molineaux Health Centre 445

7 Mt. Carmel Community Centre 307

8A Violet Petty Primary School 387 (A-M)

8B Violet Petty Primary School 310 (N-Y)

TOTAL 3,722

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates: HARRIS, TIMOTHY DR

NATTA-NELSON, LEON

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Tabernacle Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

PATRICK WELCOME

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (7)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of ST CHRISTOPHER (8) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (8), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1A Cayon Daycare Centre 355 (A- J)

1B Cayon Daycare Centre 350 (K-Y)

2A Cayon Church of God 462 (A-H)

2B Anglican Church Hall (Vapel Burt Hall) 454 (I-Y)

3A Cayon Primary School 444 (A-J)

3B Cayon Primary School 384 (K-Z)

4A St. Peters Community Centre 307 (A-H)

4B St. Peters Community Centre 288 (I-W)

4C St. Peters Anglican Church Hall 456 (A-Y)

4D Conaree Community Centre 359 (A-G)

4E Conaree Community Centre 381 (H-M)

4F Conaree Preschool 373 (N-Z)

5A St. Peters Primary School 414 (A-C)

5B St. Peters Primary School 326 (D-G)

5C St. Peters Primary School 402 (H-L)

5D St. Peters Primary School 373 (M-Q)

5E St. Peters Primary School 403 (R-Y)

6 Keys Community Centre 417

TOTAL 6,948

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

Candidates: DREW, TERRANCE M DR

HAMILTON, EUGENE

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the St Peters Community Centre of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

PHILIP BROWNE

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of St. Christopher (8)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (9) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (9), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 Church of God of Prophecy, Cox 466

2A Elizabeth Pemberton Primary School 338 (A- K)

2B St. Johns Primary School Annex 327 (L-W)

3A Ivor Walters Primary School 391 (A-D)

3B Ivor Walters Primary School 321 (E-L)

3C Ivor Walters Primary School 352 (M-R)

3D Cecily Brown Integrated School 295 (S-Z)

4A Education Building, Marion Heights 282 (A-G)

4B Education Building Marion Heights 292 (H-M)

4C United Pentecostal Church, Marion Heights 456 (N-X)

5A Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath 394 (A-J)

5B Albertha Payne Community Centre, Bath 407 (K-W)

6A Methodist Conference Centre 374 (A-L)

6B Methodist Conference Centre 344 (M-Z)

7 Magistrate Court 423

8A Charlestown Primary School 433 (A-K)

8B Charlestown Primary School 463 (L-Y)

9 Court House

TOTAL 6,497

The candidates in the above Electoral Constituency are as follows:

Candidates BRANTLEY, MARK A. G.

DALY, KELVIN DR

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Red Cross Building of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

KEVIN BARRETT

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (9)

GENERAL ELECTION 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (10) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (10), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 New River Methodist Church 194

2 Gingerland Preschool 226

3 Hanley’s Road Community Centre 327

4 Hanley’s Road Community Centre 142

5 Hardtimes Building 543

6 Gingerland High School 342

TOTAL 1,774

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

Candidates EVELYN, ERIC

HANLEY, BJORN

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the David Freeman Centre of Excellence, Market Shop of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

ROHAN CLAXTON

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (10)

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

GENERAL ELECTIONS 2020

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS ACT CAP 2.01

Section 62 (2)

Form No 5

NOTICE OF ELECTION

TAKE NOTICE that a poll will be taken for the election of a member of the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (11) to serve in the National Assembly.

The poll will be opened on the 5th day of June 2020 at the hour of 7 o’clock in the forenoon and kept open till the hour of 6 o’clock in the afternoon in the following polling stations established in the said Electoral Constituency of NEVIS (11), that is to say,

Address of polling station Voters allotted thereto

1 Nevis Performing Arts Centre (Pinneys) 303

2A Jessups Community Centre 332 (A-K)

2B Jessups Community Centre 342 (L-Z)

3 Cotton Ground Community Centre 587

4A VOJN Primary School 347 (A-K)

4B VOJN Primary School 383 (L-W)

5 Trinity Methodist Church Hall 453

6 Franklyn Browne Community Centre,

Combermere 387

7A Baptist Church, Bricklin 460 (A-Y)

7B Butlers Community Centre 411 (A-Y)

TOTAL 4,005

The candidates in the above electoral district are as follows:

Candidates: JEFFERS, ALEXIS

NISBETT, PATRICE

The number of votes given to the two (2) candidates will be counted on the 5th day of June 2020 at 8 o’clock in the afternoon at the Cotton Ground Police Station of which all persons are hereby to take notice and govern themselves accordingly.

Dated this 2nd day of June 2020

ERMILETA ELLIOTT

Returning Officer

for the Electoral Constituency of Nevis (11)