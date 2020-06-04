NIA announces availability of Queen Elizabeth, Commonwealth Scholarships 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 04, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding Queen Elizabeth, Commonwealth Scholarships for 2020.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration, is pleased to inform that the Queen Elizabeth, Commonwealth Scholarship is now open for applications.

The scholarships are fully funded and provide students from Commonwealth countries the opportunity to gain a Master’s degree while developing new skills through experiencing life in other countries. This year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning scholarships have also been introduced.

The scholarship offers the following benefits:

Tuition fees; A return economy flight; Research support grant; An arrival allowance; and A regular stipend (living allowance).

For additional information, application guidelines, eligibility, queries etc. please visit the following links:

https://www.acu.ac.uk/scholarships/queen-elizabeth-commonwealth-scholarships/

https://www.acu.ac.uk/funding-opportunities/for-students/scholarships/queen-elizabeth-commonwealth-scholarships/

https://www.acu.ac.uk/funding-opportunities/for-students/scholarships/

https://www.acu.ac.uk/about-us/contact-us/