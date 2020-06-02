NIA welcomes brief tributes to mark 50th anniversary of M.V. Christena disaster

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 02, 2020) – The following is an announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the observance of the 50th anniversary of the M.V. Christena disaster.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the M.V. Christena Disaster. For such a significant milestone, the Nevis Island Administration invites interested persons to submit brief tributes in honour of loved ones lost in the tragedy.

Limited typewritten tributes, accompanied by photos of your loved ones will be accepted, and may be emailed to premier@niagov.com.

Video clips of one minute or less are welcomed and may also be emailed to premier@niagov.com. Deadline for the submission of tributes is 26th June, 2020.

The administration appreciates your allowing us to share your memories as we commemorate this tragic event.