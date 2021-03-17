NIA announces study opportunities for 2021 at University of the Virgin Islands

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 17, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis via the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities for 2021 at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI).

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as well as the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for UVI scholarships. Note that persons who may have graduated years ago are certainly welcome to apply.

Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of (4) four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Wednesday 14th, April, 2021 :

One (1) original and one (1) copy of your completed Application Form One (1) original and one (1) certified copy of Birth Certificate originals and certified copies of High School and College Certificates of Qualification One (1) original and one (1) certified copy of University Acceptance Letter

Application Forms can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building at Pinney’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns/ questions, do not hesitate to contact:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or

ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel.: (869) 469-5521 ext. 5163/4

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resources Department

Government of Saint Kitts

Tel.: (869) 467-1323

For assistance whilst applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact:

Dr. Eustace Esdaille

Professor of Accounting

School of Business, The University of the Virgin Islands

Email: sknrecruits@uvi.edu

Contact number: (869) 664-7166