Nevis Premier Brantley to hold monthly press conference March 25

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 17, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his monthly press conference on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. in the Nevis Island Administration’s Cabinet Room on the 2nd Floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of national interest, and members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio and Freedom FM.