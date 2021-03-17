OAS, Marconi International University offering online study opportunities for 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 17, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding study opportunities offered by the Marconi International University (MIU) and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to convey that the Marconi International University and the Organization of American States are offering scholarships for studies in undergraduate and graduate programmes. The programmes are as follows:

a) Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; b) Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; c) Master of Science in International Business Administration; d) Master of Science in Educational Leadership, Management and Emerging Technologies; e) Master of Science in International Business Administration + Emergency Management and Disaster Recovery C.E. Program; and f) Master of Science in International Business Administration + Environmental Management C.E. Program.

The programmes will be conducted online. The scholarship will cover 60 percent of tuition fees. Classes begin as early as May 3, 2021. The deadline for submission of applications is April 2, 2021.

Applications can be completed online at: https://miuniversity.edu/academic-programs/?utm_source=other&utm_medium=web&utm_content=pdf&utm_campaign=othermarconi_pdfen_gen_oea_web

For more information on the scholarship application procedures, selection criteria, eligibility, and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. no.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

For guidance on the programme admission process, please contact MIU Admissions at:

Telephone: (+1) (786)706-5695

E-mail: admissions@miuniversity.edu

Website: www.miuniversity.edu