NIA announces study opportunities in India

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 31, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the India Scholarship Programme 2021.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to inform of the scholarships being offered by the Government of Indian under the Commonwealth Scholarship Plan. Persons interested in pursuing undergraduate, post-graduate or post-doctoral research studies are encouraged to apply.

The benefits of the scholarship include:

Tuition fees; Stipend; Contingent grant; Accommodation expenses; and Thesis and dissertation expenses.

Applicants are required to print and sign a copy of their online application along with copies of all uploaded documents. This information must be forwarded to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday , 15 April, 2021 .

For information relative to application guidelines, available universities, eligibility criteria and other pertinent information, please utilize the links below or contact the listed individuals:

http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/assets/site/docs/Policy%20Guidelines.pdf.

http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in/home/register.

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com