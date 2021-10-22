NIA breaks ground for Chimney Crescent Housing Development at Low Ground Estate

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 21, 2021)- -The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) continues its housing revolution, breaking ground for the Chimney Crescent Housing Development at Low Ground Estate, St. John’s Parish on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

The development will accommodate 16 plots of between 5000 and 5957 square feet over 2.5 acres of land.

Deputy Premier Hon. Alexis Jeffers, NIA Minister of Lands and Housing and Chairman of the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation (NHLDC), said the government and NHLDC remain committed to building quality homes for the people of Nevis. He said potential owners now have more input in the design of their home than previous years, being able to choose from 33 house designs and the paint color.

“What we have sought to do is bring something new at all times, something different that I believe homeowners can always be proud of. So over the years we have sought to increase and improve the mix of houses that we build…

“Homeownership is something that we embrace at the NHLDC. One of the things we have sought to do, among other things, is to ensure that the quality of work we put into these houses is consistent with our mandate as the NHLDC. We are building quality houses and the quality that we have provided our homeowners with is unquestionable and unchallenged,” he stated.

The Minister wished the project well and congratulated the persons approved for homes in the new development.

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, parliamentary representative for St. John’s constituency, welcomed the expansion of the housing stock in the area and saluted the Hon. Jeffers and the NHLDC team for continuing to empower the people of Nevis through home ownership.

“I want to take the opportunity to commend Minister Jeffers and his team at the Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation…and all who have made this ground breaking possible. I believe there is a housing revolution happening in Nevis at this time. When we see how many different developments are occurring simultaneously in an environment that has been troubled economically because of COVID-19, we understand the herculean effort that has gone into making what we are doing possible.

“We’ve never seen on the island so many different developments happening in so many different places, and that is because as a Cabinet we have always said that development has to be spread across the island of Nevis. For the new homeowners, I wish them God’s blessings. I trust and hope that their homes will be done to their satisfaction. I believe that we have a culture of home ownership in Nevis that was instilled in us by our forebears and this is something that I think we need to continue, to encourage our young people to aspire to buy a home,” he said.

The NIA launched two housing developments in September 2021- the 22-lot Mountain Crest Residences at the top of Craddock Road and the 16-lot Sugar Mill Residences in Hamilton Estate.

Hon. Jeffers said the government will soon launch another development in Rices.

Also present at Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony were Hon. Spencer Brand, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Troy Liburd, Mrs. Hélène Lewis, Legal Advisor to the NIA; Board of Directors, General Manager, and staff of the NHLDC, and representatives from TDC and Horsford Building Depots.

Ms. Leonora Didier served as Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Edmund Gumbs offered the opening prayer and Ms. Myra Williams delivered the Vote of Thanks.