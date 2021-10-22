Premier Brantley to travel to Rome on official duty

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 22, 2021)- – The Honourable Premier Mark Brantley is set to depart Nevis for Rome on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Premier Brantley, in his capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, will be attending the 10th Italy – Latin America and the Caribbean Conference scheduled to commence on October 25.

During his absence Deputy Premier the Honourable Alexis Jeffers will serve as Acting Premier.

All are asked to be guided accordingly.