NIA Cabinet of Ministers sworn into office, new ministerial portfolios announced

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2022)- The five Government Ministers who will lead the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet were sworn into office at the inauguration ceremony held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown, Nevis on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley, Nevis Island Assembly member-elect for St. John’s, and Head of the Concerned Citizens Movement-led administration, took the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy as Minister of Finance, Statistics, Economic Planning, Human Resources, Industry, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Tourism, Public Utilities and Energy, Foreign Investments, Government Information and Nevis Television.

Hon. Eric Evelyn, member-elect for St. George, was sworn in as Deputy Premier, Minister of Agriculture, Lands, Natural Resources, Fisheries, Cooperatives, Culture, and Housing.

Hon. Spencer Brand is Minister of Communications, Works, Water Services, Physical Planning and Environment, Posts, Labour, and Disaster.

Hon. Troy Liburd affirmed the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy, and as a Nominated Member of the Cabinet. He is Senator with ministerial responsibility for Education, Information Technology, Library Services, Youth, and Sports.

Hon. Jahnel Nisbett also swore the Oaths of Office, Allegiance, and Secrecy, and as a Nominated Member of the Cabinet. Senator Nisbett has ministerial responsibility for Health, Gender Affairs, Community Affairs, and Social Services.

All Ministers signed their Instrument of Appointment, along with Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor-General on Nevis. The Oaths were administered by High Court Judge, His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr.