We are a government for all the people of Nevis, Premier Brantley declares

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2022)- In his address at the December 18, 2022, ceremonial inauguration of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Premier Hon. Mark Brantley called for the uniting of all Nevisians in building a thriving economy and society.

“The people have spoken and they have done so eloquently and loudly. They have chosen hope over fear, purpose over discord, stability over chaos. Today I proclaim an end to the electioneering, rancor and petty politicking. Elections are behind us. Now we must get down to the task of governing. It is time for us to work together, aspire together and prosper together. It is time for us now to build Nevis together.”

Having won a three-seat majority at the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly election, the three elected Members along with two nominated Members were sworn in as NIA Cabinet Ministers at Sunday’s ceremony, held at the Elquemedo T. Willett Park in Charlestown.

Premier Brantley stated, “While the election may have given me a mandate to lead, it was not a mandate for arrogance, conceit, self-indulgence, or self-aggrandizement. I want to assure all Nevisians, especially those who voted for my opponents, that their views, opinions, advice and criticisms will be welcomed and will always be given due consideration. I am the Premier not only for those who voted for me, but for all who call Nevis their home.

“Though we may have won the majority of seats and the popular vote, we were not given a license to victimize or marginalize those who oppose us. We are forever mindful that democracy is the rule by the majority but not at the tyranny of the minority.”

Honourable Brantley, now serving a second term as Premier, gave his assurance that his CCM-led administration will be a government for everyone regardless of their nationality, race, creed or political persuasion.

“By our deeds and words, we will manifest that our island is one Nevis under God, with one government, serving one people.”