NIA holds preliminary meetings in preparation for the 2025 Budget

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 17, 2024)- The budgetary process is underway as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) prepares its Budget Estimates for fiscal year 2025.

Ministers of government are currently meeting with senior level government officials, such as Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Departments, from the various ministries under their remit to formulate fiscal plans for the upcoming year.

These preliminary meetings will help shape the discussions during the annual Estimates Committee Meetings.

This annual exercise comes against the backdrop of a strong fiscal performance by the NIA for the first half of 2024, recording an increase in total revenue over the comparative period in 2023.

According to Minister of Finance the Honourable Mark Brantley, “We have improved our fiscal performance over 2023 and remain on target to achieve or exceed budgeted amounts.”

He said the focus for the government for 2025 is to continue to grow the economy of Nevis, while at the same time seeing how they can better manage their debt and public service commitments.