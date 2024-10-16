Nevis Island Administration Cabinet engages in strategic planning discussions during retreat

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 16, 2024)- Members of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet met today, October 16, in a retreat to hold concentrated discussions as a collective, as they chart the way forward for the continued development of the people and island of Nevis.

“From time to time we engage outside the Cabinet room where we hope we can have frank and perhaps less formal discussion among colleagues, so I welcome the entire Cabinet here today,” said Premier the Honourable Mark Brantley.

Premier Brantley said the aim of the one-day retreat, held in a meeting room at the Four Seasons Resort, was to strategize and formulate plans that will foster growth and prosperity for all of Nevis. The Cabinet would also gauge progress on ongoing initiatives and policies which play a pivotal role in the lives of the people.

“I want to say to the people of Nevis that we continue to do their work; we continue to focus intently on producing for the people, and sometimes retreats such as this gives us an opportunity to renew and invigorate ourselves to bring new ideas to the fore and to reenergize the Cabinet.”

Also present at the retreat were Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, the Honourable Spencer Brand, the Honourable Senators Troy Liburd and Jahnel Nisbett, Cabinet Secretary Mr. Stedmon Tross, and NIA Legal Advisor Mrs. Hélène Lewis.