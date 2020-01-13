NIA invites applications for Erasmus Scholarship Programme 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS ( January 13, 2020) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform that the European Union Erasmus, Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (APC) 2020 scholarship programme is now open.

Both higher education institutions as well as individuals (teachers, trainers, youth workers, professionals etc.) are encouraged to take part in the four elements of the programme which are listed below:

Erasmus Mundus Joint Master Degree

International Credit Mobility Scheme

Capacity building projects in higher education

Capacity building projects in youth

Please visit the below links for more information as well as guidance for application:

https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/resources/documents/erasmus-programme-guide-2020

https://ec.europa.eu/programmes/erasmus-plus/programme-guide/part-b/three-key-actions/key-action-1/erasmus-mundus-jmd