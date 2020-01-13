NIA announces Romanian Scholarships 2020
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2020) — The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Romanian State will once again be offering 85 Scholarships for higher education studies in areas such as:
– Political
– Administrative
– Education Sciences
– Romanian Culture and Civilization
– Journalism
– Technical Studies
– Oil and Gas;
– Agricultural Sciences
– Veterinary Medicine
– Architecture
– Visual Arts
For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please visit the below link or contact the following persons:
http://www.mae.ro/en/node/10251
Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill
Ms. Ronice Williams
Ministry of Human Resources
Nevis Island Administration
Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4
Note that interested persons must apply to the Ministry of Human Resources by February 11th, 2020.