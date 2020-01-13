NIA announces Romanian Scholarships 2020

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2020) — The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources is pleased to inform that the Romanian State will once again be offering 85 Scholarships for higher education studies in areas such as:

– Political

– Administrative

– Education Sciences

– Romanian Culture and Civilization

– Journalism

– Technical Studies

– Oil and Gas;

– Agricultural Sciences

– Veterinary Medicine

– Architecture

– Visual Arts

For detailed information on pre-requisites and application procedures, please visit the below link or contact the following persons:

http://www.mae.ro/en/node/10251

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Note that interested persons must apply to the Ministry of Human Resources by February 11th, 2020.