NIA invites applications for post of Public Health Administrator

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 08, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a vacancy in the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry of Health in the Nevis Island Administration is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the post of Public Health Administrator .

OVERVIEW

The Ministry of Health is searching for a self-motivated leader to assist with the management of the Public Health Department services. The Public Health Administrator will oversee the financial operations of the units under the umbrella of the Ministry of Health, Public Health Department.

This individual will be responsible for developing, implementing as well as preparing and managing budgets. The officer is also responsible for collaborating with Heads of Units to manage Public Health facilities and programs through strategic financial planning.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following are some of the main duties for the Public Health Administrator:

Manage employees and the day-to-day operations of the Registrar Generals Office. Oversee the overall financial management of the Public Health Services. Collaborate with Medical Officer of Health and the Health Planner to plan, organize and implement Public Health related projects Collaborate with Unit Heads to ensure the procurement and maintenance of the necessary supplies, equipment, and space for efficient operation of the department. Collaborate with Unit Heads to purchase the necessary equipment and supplies. Monitor and ensure the upkeep of the inventory systems. Prepare budgets and maintain finances within tight constraints. Develop and implement strategic monitoring systems to improve service delivery. Attend meetings to represent financial information on Public Health Services. Produce quarterly reports on the financial status of Public Health Services Utilise technology software to manage and analyse financial data.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A bachelor’s degree in Public Health Administration, Business Administration, Public Health or Health Services Administration A minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a managerial/supervisory role Considerable knowledge or a minimum of one (1) year experience in finance/ accounting field Be skilled at research, analysis, documentation, recommendations, and presentation Must be confidential, impartial, considerate, dependable, and self-directed Considerable management, organisational and computer skills Excellent communication and interpersonal relationship skills; emotional intelligence Customer-service oriented (both internal and external) Be able to build and maintain positive working relationships

SALARY

The salary scale for the role of Public Health Administrator is N33 – N40.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their letters of interest and resume, and certificate(s) of qualifications by October 29, 2021 , to: