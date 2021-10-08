NIA invites applications for post of Chief Labour Officer

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 08, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding a vacancy in the Ministry of Communications et al.

The Nevis Island Administration in the Ministry of Communications is inviting suitably qualified individuals to apply for the post of Chief Labour Officer .

OVERVIEW

The Ministry is searching for a dedicated leader to oversee the day-to-day administration of the Labour Department. The Chief Labour Officer will also be responsible for providing advice to employers, employees and the government, regarding employment related legislation. In this position, one will also investigate and/or supervise investigations with the main objective of settling labour disputes between employees and employers.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The following are some of the main duties for the Chief Labour Officer:

Advise the government regarding the advancement of industrial relations as well as general labour matters In consultation with Senior Officers – plan, direct and control the administration Enforce the provisions of the Law and regulating the safety, health and welfare in places of employment Encourage compliance with the provisions of the Laws regulating terms and conditions of employment, and to occupational safety, health and welfare Assist in ensuring improving standards of working conditions and best practices Report on the administration of the Law relating to occupational safety, health and welfare Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Consult with Permanent Secretary and the department’s Senior Officers to prepare the Draft Estimates of expenditure

JOB REQUIREMENTS

A bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, Public Policy, Business Administration, Human Resource Management, or any other related field A minimum of five (5) years’ experience in a managerial/supervisory role Must be confidential, impartial, considerate, dependable, and self-directed Be skilled at research, analysis, documentation, recommendations, and presentation Considerable management, organizational and computer skills Excellent communication and interpersonal relationship skills; emotional intelligence Exceptional problem solving and negotiation skills Customer-service oriented (both internal and external) Be able to build and maintain positive working relationships

SALARY

The salary scale for the role of Chief Labour Officer is N33 – N40.

LOCATION

Applicants must forward their letter of interest, resume and certificate(s) of

qualifications by October 29th 2021 , to:

EMAIL: Dr. Ernie Stapleton at ernie.stapleton@niagov.com; or min.cwpup@niagov.com

MAILING ADDRESS: Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications et al., Nevis Island Administration, Administration Building, Main Street, Charlestown, Nevis.