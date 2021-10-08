NIA to distribute masks, hand sanitizers from October 11

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 08, 2021) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding distribution of masks and hand sanitizers.

The general public is asked to note that the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs has made masks and hand sanitizers available at community centres throughout the island of Nevis effective Monday 11th October, 2021. These items will be distributed during the hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily while supplies last.

Please visit the community centre in your area to be further guided.