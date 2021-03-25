NIA Labour Minister: Almost $4 million paid in severance

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 25, 2021) – – Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has revealed that almost $4 million in severance payments has been disbursed on Nevis.

Hon. Brand made the statement during the sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House on March 23, 2021.

“To date some $3,803,411.36 has been paid to persons for severance. While that is a significant sum, the balance is still much higher than that and I’m appealing that we can see a quick resolution to this matter,” he said.

The Minister said according to statistics from the Department of Labour between 2020 and March 2021, severance payments have been made to 351 persons, albeit some have only received partial payment.

“The information would show that in 2020 some 802 persons would have applied for their severance, and out of that 802 persons some 351 persons would have been approved for their severance.

“While there would have been 351 persons approved for severance, based on the latest statistics these persons have not received all of their monies. They would have received a portion of their severance payment.

“It means that we still have pending some 451 persons from 2020 applications who would not have been approved by severance and this is troubling because persons would have been made redundant early in 2020.”

He said having persons waiting for such a significant period of time without payment or with only some of their monies is a painful situation that he hopes will soon be resolved.

The majority of those filing for severance would have been made redundant from the closure of the tourism sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic.